In-person absentee voting is now available through Oct. 28 in the Clifford Richardson Room, Room 24 (basement level) of Portland City Hall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Oct. 28, when the city clerk’s office will remain open until 7 p.m.

Members of the public must enter from the Myrtle Street entrance and masks are required.

