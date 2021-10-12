Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  10/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/21  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  10/18  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  10/20  6 p.m.  Downtown Committee Workshop  Live/Zoom

Wed.  10/20  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  10/21  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri.  10/15  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health/Human Rights Commission

Mon.  10/18  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  10/19  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  10/20  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Wed.  10/20  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  496 Ocean St.

Wed.  10/20  6:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee  21 Nelson Road

Thur.  10/21  11:30 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles