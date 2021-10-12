Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 10/19 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 10/18 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Downtown Committee Workshop Live/Zoom

Wed. 10/20 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 10/21 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Fri. 10/15 10:30 a.m. Board of Health/Human Rights Commission

Mon. 10/18 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 10/19 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 10/20 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Wed. 10/20 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee 496 Ocean St.

Wed. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee 21 Nelson Road

Thur. 10/21 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

