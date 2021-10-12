Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 10/19 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 10/18 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Downtown Committee Workshop Live/Zoom
Wed. 10/20 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 10/21 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Fri. 10/15 10:30 a.m. Board of Health/Human Rights Commission
Mon. 10/18 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 10/19 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 10/20 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Wed. 10/20 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee 496 Ocean St.
Wed. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee 21 Nelson Road
Thur. 10/21 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
