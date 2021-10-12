Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 10/18 5 p.m. McCann Field Complex City Hall

Tues. 10/19 6 p.m. Recreation Commission

Wed. 10/20 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall

Wed. 10/20 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall

Thur. 10/21 2 p.m. Climate Action Committee City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 10/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 10/19 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/20 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom

Thur. 10/21 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Cedar Street Phase 2

Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Live/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 10/18 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Wed. 10/20 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/21 5 p.m. Select Board Workshop

Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Select Board Meeting

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

