Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  10/18  5 p.m.  McCann Field Complex  City Hall

Tues.  10/19  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Wed.  10/20  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  10/20  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  City Hall

Thur.  10/21  2 p.m.  Climate Action Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  10/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  10/19  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/20  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/20  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Live/Zoom

Thur.  10/21  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  10/21  6 p.m.  Cedar Street Phase 2

Thur.  10/21  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Live/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  10/18  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Wed.  10/20  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/20  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/21  5 p.m.  Select Board Workshop

Thur.  10/21  6 p.m.  Select Board Meeting

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

