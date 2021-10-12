Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 10/18 5 p.m. McCann Field Complex City Hall
Tues. 10/19 6 p.m. Recreation Commission
Wed. 10/20 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 10/20 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall
Thur. 10/21 2 p.m. Climate Action Committee City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 10/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 10/19 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/20 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/20 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom
Thur. 10/21 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Cedar Street Phase 2
Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Live/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 10/18 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Wed. 10/20 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 10/21 5 p.m. Select Board Workshop
Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Select Board Meeting
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
