SACO – Edward James McGeachey III, of Saco, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Kernersville, N.C., following a brief illness.

He was born in Portland on April 14, 1948, to Edward J. McGeachey Jr. and Yvette Bonneau McGeachey. In 1966, Ed graduated from Cheverus High School, where he made many fond memories and lifelong friends whom he called the ” Old Stags,” a group he cherished and often spoke of fondly.

After graduating from The College of the Holy Cross in 1970, Ed pursued a master in social work from Boston University. He then began a 42-year career dedicated to the health and well-being of his community when he joined Webber Hospital in 1976, an organization he led as CEO for more than 30 years. During his career, Ed was instrumental in building the current hospital at its new location on Alfred Road and changing its name to Southern Maine Medical Center. Ed believed strongly in the power of collaboration and brought together one of the state’s first multi-specialty physician group/hospital healthcare systems to form Southern Maine Health Care, the largest provider of healthcare to the people of York County. He was particularly honored when President George H. W. Bush led a community campaign with him to build SMHC’s Dorothy Walker Bush Emergency Care Pavilion.

The institution grew from 600 employees to over 2000 during Ed’s tenure. Throughout his career Ed believed sincerely in knowing all of his colleagues by their first name and was well known for greeting everyone he met warmly with a smile. He especially enjoyed his town meetings with staff, Spaghetti with Eddie lunches and Birthday Breakfasts, when he asked attendees to go around the table and tell each other what they enjoyed doing outside of work. He truly saw SMHC and its people as a family. In return, SMHC honored Ed by naming a new physician office building on the Barra Road after him prior to his retirement in 2018.

Beyond SMHC, Ed served on many community boards, including 30-plus years as president of the Board of Creative Works, an organization he was proud of and believed strongly in its mission to create communities of inclusion. He also served as chair of the board of Hospice of Southern Maine, and recently led its successful campaign to build a new facility.

Ed’s greatest happiness, though, came from his family. In 1980 Ed met his wife and the love of his life, Shirley. In 1981 they married and had a loving and wonderful 40-year marriage. He was a loving and proud father and “papa” of his three children, spouses, and five grandchildren. He always had stories to share about their active family time together and was an avid fan who would gladly drive any distance to follow their many lacrosse, soccer, skiing and other competitions.

Ed will be missed by many, but most of all by his beloved family, wife, Shirley; Amy McGeachey Bond, Brook Bond, and daughter Whitney; Cory McGeachey, Jaime McGeachey and sons Jackson and Callan; Amanda McGeachey, Katie Garrity and daughters Natalie, and Fiona.

Ed is predeceased by his father, Edward McGeachey Jr., his mother, Yvette Germain Bonneau; and siblings Robert and Michele. Surviving are his sister, Margaret ” Meg” and sister-in-law, Colleen; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Edward’s memorial page please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Creative Works Systems.

Mail checks to:

Creative Works

Attn: Trish Brown

10 Speirs St.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

﻿

Guest Book