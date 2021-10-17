SOUTH PORTLAND – Brett L. Eberle died on Oct. 15, 2021, at home with his family, of an aggressive and fast-moving glioblastoma. From August 20, when he experienced the first symptoms, Brett faced his prognosis with dignity and courage. He lived his remaining days by connecting with family and friends, making sure he left the world in peace and harmony.

Brett was born and raised in Lafayette, Ind. to Gerald and Jacqueline Eberle. As one of 13 siblings, Brett learned early in life the value of teamwork, compromise, frugality, loyalty, and inner strength. Brett graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970, Purdue University in 1974, and Emory University’s Physical Therapy program in 1975. He went back and earned his DPT from Emory in 2004. Brett married Jane Anderson on June 30, 1973, starting an adventure that would take them all around the country, settling finally in their forever home of South Portland, where they raised their three children.

For more than 35 years, as the owner of the Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy Clinic in Portland, Brett delighted in helping his patients achieve their mobility, strength, and rehabilitation goals. Brett’s interests were many and varied, fueled by his lifelong curiosity about the world and its mysteries. He traveled to Guatemala, Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Caribbean, Canada, and all throughout the U.S., from Miami to Anchorage. He was a prolific and creative woodworker, making furniture, bowls, boxes, and toys. In his recent years, he explored hundreds of miles of Maine on his bicycle.

Of all his many accomplishments, his children and grandchildren provided him with the most joy, happiness, and satisfaction imaginable. He was the best father and “Paw” on earth. The happiest times of his life were when he and Jane had the whole family together at their camp on Great Pond in Maine.

Brett’s children and grandchildren will carry on his legacy of kindness, curiosity, and making the world a place for all to live with respect and tolerance.

Carrying on for Brett are Jacob Eberle and his wife Caroline, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Jocelyn Weidner and her husband Barry, of Horsham, Pa., their three beautiful children, Emma, Brady, and Sam; and Clayton Eberle, of South Portland.

Jane, along with the rest of Brett’s family and friends, are forever grateful for the gift that was his life and love.

There will be a celebration of Brett’s life when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Brett’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, per Brett’s emphatic wishes:

Get vaccinated,

and make a donation to a local health care facility to support the health care workers who put their lives on the line every day for the greater good of our

communities.

