Spooktacular supper – Saturday, Oct. 23, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Casseroles, baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, salads and homemade pies. $10; children age 8 and under, $5.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, children; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to eat inside. Face masks are suggested for those who are not vaccinated and hand sanitizer will available.

