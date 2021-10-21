Intersection now a four-way stop, roundabout coming

Buxton Police Department has announced that the Maine Department of Transportation has converted the intersection of Long Plains, County, Broadturn and Portland roads into a four-way stop. The change became effective Oct. 12. In the past, traffic on Long Plains Road traveled through without stopping.

“While this is a welcomed change for many, we ask drivers to please use caution when traveling through the intersection as drivers get accustomed to the new traffic pattern,” a police notice said on Facebook.

Rob Betz, Maine Department of Transportation engineer, said in a Sept. 29 letter to Buxton selectmen that the intersection is a high-crash site and the state plans to build a roundabout to replace the intersection. Betz expected the roundabout project to be advertised in 2023.

The American Journal, citing MDOT statistics, reported in February that the intersection had 16 crashes with eight injuries in 2020 and 17 accidents in 2019.

Thanksgiving baskets

Joanne Groder, director of the Buxton Community Food Co-op, is again planning to provide Thanksgiving baskets for those in need.

Groder said dentist Joel Doyon at Tory Hill Dental, Pander Market on Parker Farm Road and the Goodwins Mills Church in Dayton are among the regular donors that help fill baskets. To donate, call Groder at 929-8806.

The independent food cooperative is open from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the historic Elden Store, corner of Long Plains and Haines Meadow roads in Buxton Center.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Oct. 18, 1961, that the Buxton Parents and Teachers Club elected Donald Matthews of Bar Mills as its president. A discussion about homework was moderated by Carl Estes.

