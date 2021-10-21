Meet the candidates running for office

Gorham Community Access Media (GoCAM) will air a meet-the-candidate series for the public to meet Town Council and Gorham School Committee candidates at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Gorham Spectrum Cable Channel 3 and the town of Gorham webpage at gorham-me.org/gorham-governmenteducation-television.

Grand opening

Sidecar Wine, Whiskey & Tapas Bar will have a grand opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on the top floor at Station Square on Railroad Avenue.

The top floor features a 360-degree view.

Gorham resident Ben Smith owns Sidecar and has operated Junction Bowl, a bowling alley and restaurant at Station Square, since 2019.

Library costume parade

Children up to age 5 are invited to dress in festive costumes for a trick-or-treat parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, on the municipal lawn between Baxter Memorial Library and the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

Participants will help judge pumpkins carved by the town’s municipal departments and will have a chance to win a $64 gift certificate to Seacoast Adventure Park.

Brush drop-off

Public works, located at 80 Huston Road, will accept brush from Gorham residents from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23. Stumps and commercial drop-offs will not be permitted.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported in October 1961 that Donna Gordon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gordon of Mighty Street, was selected to attend the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago, Illinois. Gordon was a freshman at Gorham State Teachers College.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Sept. 23 that the U.S. public debt was $28,728,168,806,393.45.

