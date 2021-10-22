Operation Summer Snacks a big success

When Operation Summer Snacks was created in 2016, the 1,000 snacks collected was considered a lot, and the initiative by Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham came through with flying colors.

Now in its sixth year, the effort by Our Lady’s parishioners and community members raised nearly 5,000 snacks to help feed children during this past summer.

“The total was 4,907 snacks donated to the Windham Food Pantry,” said Jill Russell-Morey in a prepared release. “It was an incredible effort once again, with snack donations pouring in right up past Labor Day.”

Operation Summer Snacks works with the local food pantry to deliver the donations to those in need. Through the program, each child receives various individual-sized snacks such as raisins, crackers, fruit cups, granola bars and more.

“Our young friends in the community have reaped the benefits of this generosity and we are thankful for the people responding to the call,” said Russell-Morey, who helped with the idea for the initiative.

Country Sunday for seniors

Windham seniors are invited to join the Windham Parks & Recreation Department for an afternoon in the country listening to the Lost and Found Band perform live country, folk and light rock favorites at the Litchfield Sportsman Club Nov. 7. The band, featuring Windham Parks & Rec’s own Lynn Bucknell, will have you clapping your hands and stomping your feet to the musical beat.

The bus leaves the Town Hall parking lot at 10:30 a.m. and will return at 6 p.m. The cost is $18. There will be concessions available on site or you can bring your own food. Call the Parks & Recreation department at 892-1905 to register or for more details.

Take the Crafty Challenge

Do you have a child who would like to play with electricity, test their coordination or experience optical illusions? If so, then bring them to the Windham Public Library for Crafty Challenge. The program is being offered to children in grades 3-6 every other Monday from 3-4 p.m. in the Children’s Room. The next session is Nov. 1. Don’t miss out on the fun. If you’d like more information, call the Children’s Room at 892-1908 ext. 4.

Cancer support

If you are a cancer patient or if you are a caregiver of someone suffering from the disease, you may want to attend the Cancer Support Group from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Windham Public Library. It’s a good way to express your feelings and learn from the experience of others who may be able to help you cope with the effects of this terrible disease.

