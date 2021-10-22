Golden touch

Kids can set their sights on zombie laser tag this Halloween

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and zombies! It’s that creepy time of year again, and the Bridgton Rec Department is hosting a Haunted Walk and Zombie Laser Tag from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-31, at the Bridgton Town Hall and ice rink, 26 North High St.

Come join the fun and help raise money to support rec department programs and activities. The cost is $5 per person, $13 including laser tag, which will be available Friday and Sunday only. Pre-register required for laser tag at bridgtonmaine.org/Bridgton.recreation.

Drug Take Back Day

Saturday, Oct. 23, is National Drug Take Back Day, which promotes the safe and secure disposal of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription medicine. People are encouraged to bring their unwanted drugs to the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street or the Bridgton Police Department on Iredale Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Unused medications should never be flushed down a toilet or sink to avoid contaminating the environment; all medicines dropped off at these locations will be destroyed. This service is free and confidential, no questions asked. No needles or syringes.

Tai Chi Maine

The Tai Chi Maine group has moved indoors to the old town hall on North High Street. Sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The classes are free and open to people of all levels. In lieu of fees, Tai Chi Maine makes annual donations to the Bridgton Food Pantry. All participants are asked to wear masks. For more information, go to taichiinmaine.com or email [email protected]

Easy Riders meeting

Even though we’ve been enjoying glorious, unseasonably warm weather this October, some are looking forward to the snow and cold. The Bridgton Easy Riders snowmobile club has resumed its meetings on the second Friday of the month beginning Nov. 12 at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. The group meets at 6 p.m., starting with a potluck supper followed by the business meeting. All are welcome.

