Art

Through Nov. 8

“The Sky is Not Blue,” acrylic landscape painting course by Mary Brooking. Limited to six students per class. 90 Bridge St., Westbrook. Visit marybrooking.com/Classes.html for details.

Through Dec. 8

“Call/Response,” Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Dance

Oct. 29-30

“Persephone & Hades,” Portland Ballet at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $12-$35, portlandballet.org.

Film

Nov. 5 & 6

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, last weekend of the season, showtime/features on Facebook.

Ongoing

Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Music

Oct. 29-31

“The World Goes ‘Round,” USM School of Music, Corthell Hall, Gorham. $10.

Nov. 6 & 8

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra with the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra,

Nov. 12

David Mallett, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Through Oct. 30

The Originals present “Mrs. Mannerly, a Comedy by Jeff Hatcher,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15, Oct. 28 is pay-what-you-like. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.

Nov. 6

YES & Co. – You Stories. Our Stage., 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Comedy night based on true stories from the theater. $15. Free improv workshop at 4 p.m. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.

Nov. 12-21

“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by Megan Tripaldi, USM School of Music, Russell Hall, Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com/she-kills-monsters/.

