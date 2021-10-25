Sparkle in October – Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-noon, Saint Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth Foreside. Clothing and accessories.

Christmas and craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant sale, silent auction, baked goods, books, puzzles, jewelry, 50/50 raffle, and local crafters and vendors. Kitchen open all day with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, clam cakes, French fries, onion rings, beverages and baked beans.

Apple and pumpkin pie sale – Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $15 per pie. Order by Sunday, Nov. 14 by calling the church office at 854-9157, option 4, or email [email protected] Pick up from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

