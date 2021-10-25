Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to eat inside. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated is suggested and hand sanitizer will be available.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 3, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, a variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. All you can eat, $10.

Take out bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and a dessert bar. Single orders $10; double orders, $20. Pre-order by Wednesday, Nov 3. Call Fran at 892-9521.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: