BIDDEFORD – Betty J. Hussey, 88, of Biddeford, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

She was born in Cornish, N.H. on May 11, 1933, one of seven children of the late Milton F. and Celestia (Whittemore) Monroe. She was educated locally, attending Old Orchard Beach High School.

On Nov. 21, 1953, Betty married the love of her life, Melvin I. Hussey in Goodwins Mills. They spent 60 wonderful years together.

Betty had several loves in her life, her huge family and her faith as a Jehovah’s Witness being at the forefront. She loved crocheting and was a talented seamstress, even creating her own high school prom dress. She loved gardening and canning the vegetables she grew, and even dabbled in wedding cake decorating.

She appreciated nature of all kinds; birdwatching, walking along the beach, and going for drives out in the country. After being widowed, one of her favorite things to do was to go out to eat with her family as often as she could, especially after a nice long walk. She was beautifully artistic and enjoyed sketching and painting as well.

Above all, the largest smiles Betty would show while glowing with happiness was while spending time with her large family. She leaves behind her children, sons Dennis Hussey (Dianne) of Biddeford, Douglas Hussey (Brenda) of Biddeford, David Hussey (Donna) of New Hampshire, and Darrell Hussey (Tammy) of Biddeford, daughters Debra Wooldridge of Florida, Diane Cyr (Charles) of Biddeford, Doreen Lindquist (Keith) of Lyman, and Dorothy Gregoire (Kenneth) of Arundel; as well as her brother, Gary Monroe of Florida; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Aside from her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Melvin I. Hussey in 2014; brothers Richard Monroe of South Carolina, Robert Monroe of Lyman, and Raymond Monroe of Florida, and sisters Patricia Davis of Florida and Judy Cote of Lyman.

Visitation will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St. in Biddeford, on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A JW service via Zoom will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

