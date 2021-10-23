BRIDGTON – Walter A. Horton III went to be with his wife and the Lord on Oct. 13, 2021. He was born July 20, 1928, in Central Falls, R.I., to Walter A. Horton Jr. and his wife Alexandrina.

Graveside services will be held at Homeland Cemetery on Middle Ridge Road, Bridgton, on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. A double service will be held to include a service for his wife, Betty, whose service was postponed due to family illness. Rain date is Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service. 8 Elm St., Bridgton. To make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

