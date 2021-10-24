VERO BEACH, Fla. – Larrow-Lee Campbell, 93, of Vero Beach, Fla. died on Oct. 7, 2021.

She was born Jan. 20, 1928 in Springfield, Mass., the daughter of Robert C. Dillon and Edna (Foy) Dillon and grew up in the Boston area, spending time with family in Vermont. She attended Tufts University.

After marrying in 1950 she moved frequently during her husband’s enlistment with the USAF. She loved children, animals and classical music, was compassionate and charitable, and unbeatable at Scrabble. She taught kindergarten and was a scout den mother.

Lee and Bud raised four children in Wakefield and Danvers, Mass. and Kennebunk. She enjoyed many summers on Lake Damariscotta with her children and their friends, and her grandchildren. She retired to Vero Beach, Fla. in 1990, where she was very active with committees and served as president of the Grove Isle Board of Directors.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Gardner Edward Campbell Jr. “Bud”, of Vero Beach, Fla.; and her sister, Ann Hershner of Arlington, Va.

She is survived by her sons Gardner Campbell III of Port Charlotte, Fla., Craig Campbell of South Portland, daughters Cynthia Campbell of Scarborough, Janice Swift of Satellite Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Karrilee Campbell, Gardner Campbell IV, Erica Campbell Crea, and C. Dillon Swift; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Family graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, Mass.

Guest Book