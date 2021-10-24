RYE, N.H. – Rita May (Morrissette) Dean, 99, of Rye, N.H. and formerly of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2021. She was born August 22, 1922 in Exeter, N.H. to Adilord and Marie (Cote) Morrissette.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk followed by a gathering to celebrate her life. Anyone fully vaccinated is welcome to attend and masks are optional. If unvaccinated, to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Rita‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com, which is also where an extended obituary may be read.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Donations may be made in Rita’s name to one of the three following organizations,

Animal Welfare Society

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

or https://animalwelfaresociety.org/give/;

Kennebunk Fire and Rescue,

1 Summer St.,

Kennebunk, ME 04043; or

Kennebunk Police,

4 Summer St.,

Kennebunk, ME 04043.

