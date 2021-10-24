SACO – Franklin Carl Tarbox, 78, of Saco, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Springbrook Center in Westbrook.

He was born in Biddeford on July 28, 1943, a son of Daniel and Frances (Flanagan) Tarbox. Franklin graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1962. He went on to college to receive his bachelor’s and master’s in education.

Franklin started his teaching career at C K Burns School and later moved on to Saco Middle School for a 35-year career teaching social studies and math.

Franklin was not only involved with his students but also with his community. He was past president of the Saco Little League and a member of the Biddeford Saco Lodge of Elks.

Franklin had many interesting hobbies, including gardening, hunting and outdoor activities. He spent hours doing genealogy tracing his family lineage back to their early beginnings. He also liked to spend time at camp on Little Ossipee Lake. But most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by one brother, Paul Tarbox.

He is survived by two children, his daughter Maria Suzanne (Tarbox) Dea and his son, Scott Eric Tarbox and his wife Shelby; and grandchildren Jonathan, Noah, Daniel, Alana and Molly. He is also survived by two siblings, Ralph Tarbox and his wife Doris and Charlotte Hunt; nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Cote Funeral Home, Chapel. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Franklin’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

