WELLS – Edward Michael Rogowski Jr., a native of Oakville, Conn. and resident of Wells, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Ed passed away fighting cancer as courageously as he fought for so many others over the years. His careers as a teacher and later as a substance abuse counselor allowed him to contribute to the lives of so many in the community. The respect of his peers, clients and friends was ever-present and reflected whenever you went somewhere with “ROGO”.

Ed was a thoughtful, kind man with a thirst for knowledge in a variety of fields and interests. He was a lover of music, history, art and travel. He was an avid reader, a passionate follower of politics, devoted to his Catholic faith and an absolute sports fanatic with a special love for teams from his alma mater, Boston College, as well as the Celtics and Red Sox, of course.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward M. Rogowski Sr. and Helen (Wazorko) Rogowski.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Megan Walsh; his sons Ben and Evan Rogowski; his brother, Roger and wife Sandra; and his niece, Trisha and nephew, Brendan.

A visitation will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Wells on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Private burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Edward’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to

York Hospital’s Living Well With Cancer Fund (https://www.yorkhospital.com/giving-back)

or sent via mail to

York Hospital

Community Relations

15 Hospital Dr.,

York, ME 03909; or to

Catholic Charities of Maine

ATTN: Development,

P.O. Box 10660,

Portland, ME 04104.

