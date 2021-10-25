SPEARFISH, S.D. / PORTLAND – Kristina Pelletier, 51, of Spearfish, S.D., formerly of Portland, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 7, 2021.

A funeral service will be held for Kristina at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook with a burial at Evergreen Cemetery to follow.

For a full obituary, to express condolences or to participate in Kristina’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

