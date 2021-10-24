FALMOUTH – Dick passed away peaceably at the home of his daughter on Oct. 19, 2021 surrounded by family. Richard was born in Hoboken, N.J. and moved to Maine as a child. He was the son of Joseph Rollins and Florence Girardin. He attended Turner schools and graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1950. Richard married Anita Maxwell in 1952 and they recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Oct. 4, 2021. They have two daughters, Roxcie Rollins Rose and Catherine Rollins Costa.For many years Dick worked for his father as a salesman and mechanic at Rollins Auto in Turner. In later years, he and his wife, Anita, were distributors for Singer Knitting Machines (sales and service). During retirement for the past 30 years, they wintered in Inverness, Fla. Anita and Richard enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, visiting with friends, and playing cards with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Anita; his two daughters, Roxcie and Cathy (John); five grandchildren, John (Angie), Jessica (Ian), Jody (Will), Stephanie (Mike), Danielle (Anthony); and six great-grandchildren, Mikey, Owen, Anna, Carson, Aurora, Peter, who were all the delight of his life. He was also survived by sisters-in-law Carolyn Henry, Barbara Taylor, Nancy Rollins, and Peggy Rollins, and bother-in-law, Galen Sayward; special cousins Donald and Linda Maxwell; and many other cousins; nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Norman, Carol and Peter, a sister-in-law, Virginia Sayward and brother-in-law, Gerry Henry. A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. You may offer your condolences and memories at 4 Juniper Lane, Falmouth, ME 04105Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Dick’s online memorial.

