ALFRED – Lydia Marie Carter, 84, of Biddeford, formerly of Wells, Somerset, Mass., and Alfred, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 13, 2020 at Southridge Rehabilitation and Living Center in Biddeford.

She was born in Wells on Dec. 17, 1935, the daughter of Carl Herbert and Mildred (Littlefield) Kimball, grew up in Wells, graduating from Wells High School. Lydia earned her associates degree from Fisher Junior College. For many years, she worked as a medical secretary.

She was the widow of Glenn Malcolm Carter, her husband of 61 years, who predeceased her in March 30, 2020.

Lydia is survived by two daughters, Melissa Leen and husband Frank of Corinna, Glenna Hoyle and husband James of Hyattsville, Md.; four grandchildren, Jonathan and Justin Drapeau, and Jeremy and Brittany Hoyle.

A graveside service for both Lydia and Glenn will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Ocean View Cemetery, Route 1, Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lydia’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells.

Guest Book