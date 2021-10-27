Bath announced Marc Meyers will become the permanent city manager beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3 after he served as interim city manager following Peter Owen’s retirement in late August.

Meyers served as Owen’s assistant city manager from 2018 to August 2021, but Meyers’ tenure in Bath dates back nearly a decade. He was hired as the community relations coordinator in 2012. Three years later, Meyers was director of community development, and by 2017 assumed the position of assistant city manager, according to the city.

“I love working for and living in the city of Bath. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been part of over the last nine years,” Meyers wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “I look forward to building on a strong working relationship with city council, and leading departments and employees as we build on our successes.”

Meyers now serves on the community development, economic development, facilities, recognition and transportation committees, in addition managing the city’s real estate, tax increment financing and information technology services.

When Owen announced his impending retirement in June, the city formed a hiring committee to find a new city manager. The committee was led by City Council Vice Chairperson Jennifer DeChant, and included Council Chairperson Aaron Park, and councilors Elizabeth Dingley and Julie Ambrosino.

According to a statement from the city, over 40 resumes were submitted the summer from candidates across Maine and nationwide. The committee conducted interviews over the summer, but the committee recommended the city council hire Meyers to be the official city manager earlier this month.

“Marc’s experience with the city over the last 10 years is invaluable,” DeChant said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: