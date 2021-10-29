We’ve spent all year in meetings with unhoused people, service providers and shelter professionals. Some have advocated for Option B or C on Question A because it creates more beds more quickly. We understand the urgency. Our organization supports people in crises when the shelter system has failed them. There’s a reason many people would rather brave the cold than spend the night at a shelter: Far too many have faced traumatic events in a system not designed for healing or housing.

Portland needs more shelters, but supportive ones. Cullen Ryan said Option A is a vote for the status quo, but is it really? Our current shelter system has done more to contain homelessness than end it. We must admit that to change it.

Ryan said firmly that there “will not be” staffing or resources to support the smaller shelters model. He’s right that getting that kind of financial backing from the city would be unprecedented. Councilor Ray argues that smaller shelters are too expensive, but she didn’t mention the megashelter cost is already $5.8 million over budget. According to city staff, five smaller shelters would cost only about $5 million more than the Riverton shelter’s original budget.

It’s worth noting that the people spending money to support the Riverton mega-shelter are not providers, unhoused people, or even Bayside homeowners: It’s the developers who stand to make millions from building it.

Instead of digging our heels into something we know won’t work, let’s do better to end homelessness.

Sydney Avitia-Jacques and Zoe Brokos

Organizers with People’s Housing Coalition

Portland

