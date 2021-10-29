Michael Alan Scanlon 1946 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Michael Alan Scanlon, 75, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at his residence after a long illness. He was born in Lawrence, Mass. on April 22, 1946, a son of Albert Patrick and Ann Mae (Beaton) Scanlon. He graduated from a Catholic High School in Lawrence and entered the U.S. Navy, serving for 20 years. He served in the Korean War, and he received the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Expert Pistol Medal, Navy Marksman Rifle Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with two stars, Battle “E” ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Fifth Good Conduct Medal. He was employed at BIW for over 18 years as an electrician. He was a member of the American Legion Smith-Tobey Post 21, the Bath Lodge of Elks, and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fly fishing and taking rides. He also enjoyed flying his own plane. He is survived by his longtime companion, Maryjane Barger of Woolwich; one son, Michael Drapeau of Woolwich, one brother, Francis “Pete” Scanlon of Derry, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews in the Derry, N.H. area. He was predeceased by one brother, Jack Scanlon. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m.. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

