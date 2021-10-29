SANFORD – Juliette

“Doris” Higgins, 92, of Sanford passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Doris was born in Sanford on Jan. 10, 1929 to Laura (Dery) and Eugene Caron and attended Holy Family School. She met her husband, Maynard Higgins, while working at the shoe shops in Sanford. She was one of 13 children and went on to have 11 children of her own which included two sets of twins. She became a full time homemaker as family was very much the central focus in her life. She earned extra spending money babysitting children for several years.

Doris was the most amazing mother and a surrogate mother to many of her children’s friends who still adore her and consider her family to this day. She enjoyed family gatherings and captured those treasured moments with her camera by taking endless photos which she then used to make many family albums as gifts.

Doris was a devout Catholic and attended Sunday masses at St Ignatius and Holy Family Churches, she enjoyed dancing to old school country music, family RV camping with her best friend, Lorraine Thibodeau, changing her home décor for seasonal celebrations, weekend yard sales, dressing up for Halloween, family weekends at her brother Guy’s lakefront property, watching the chipmunks from her patio swing, playing cards….always for money….and weekly bingo at the Elks.

Doris was always happy, she had the most beautiful smile and twinkle in her eyes; she had the most hilarious Canadian French humor and kept everyone in stitches laughing; she loved to recount the stories of her life from childhood to current day; she had the biggest heart and kindest soul, she indelibly left her beautiful mark on everyone she met, and all who knew her loved her, she is unforgettable and will be missed terribly.

Doris was predeceased by her beloved husband, Maynard; her oldest son, David; her granddaughter, Meghan Higgins; and 11 of her 12 siblings, Fernand Caron, Rita Caron, Therese L’Heureux, Gertrude Caron, Denis Caron, Raymond Caron, Gerard Caron, Guy Caron, Jeanne Rioux, Yvette Dumont and Germaine Chevalier.

Surviving are her children Mona Coffin (Roy) of Sanford, Carl Higgins of Everett, Wash., Diane Higgins (John Payeur) of Shapleigh, Joanne Higgins (Paul Zietz) of Kauai, Hawaii, John Higgins (Valarie) of Lebanon, Tim Higgins of Sanford, Jim Higgins (Rui Montiero-Claro) of Eliot, Danny Higgins (Jackie) of Old Orchard Beach, Gloria Higgins of Biddeford and Christine Higgins of South Berwick. Other surviving family include her brother, Henry Caron (Paula) of Sanford; grandchildren Frankie Higgins, Dusty Zietz, Hailey Zietz, Sebastian Zietz, Sandy Zietz, Sarah (Zietz) Koehne, Ginger (Zietz) Peters, Joe Higgins and Billy Higgins. Doris also had 16 great-grandchildren and regularly got photos of them sent to her digital photo frame which she enjoyed immensely.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

