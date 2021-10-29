TOPSHAM – Leopold “Leo” John Beaudoin of Topsham passed away Oct. 21, 2021 at Coastal Shores Assisted Living in Brunswick.

He was born in Brunswick on Jan. 20, 1935, the eighth child of Albert J. and Marie Flore (Garand) Beaudoin and attended St. John’s Catholic School.

On May 14, 1955 he married Madeline Marilyn Dobransky at St. Andrew’s Mission in Pejepscot. The couple spent the next 65 years together, 63 of them in the home Leo built for them in Topsham, until Madeline passed away on Sept. 27, 2020.

Leo was a hard worker, holding down multiple jobs at a time for much of his working life. As a boy he cared for his cart-pulling heifer on the family farm, first on Gurnet Road then River Road, worked for his oldest brother Raymond painting houses and buildings, including the Topsham Grange, and installed antennas. He started working in the spinning room at Verney Mill in Brunswick (currently Fort Andross) at age 16, then moved on to work for Pejepscot Paper Company in Pejepscot, where he spent most of his career working with friends and relatives.

After Pejepscot Paper closed, he worked hanging sheet rock and as a carpenter. Woodworking was his superpower. He made tables, cabinets and desks, Adirondack chairs, shelves and hot plates, unique birdhouses and dollhouses and incredibly intricate wooden cars and trains. He laid floors, remodeled spaces, shingled roofs and painted houses for his daughters and their families.

Leo was a competitor. He played basketball as a youth, bowled in leagues, threw horseshoes and was hard to beat on the racquetball court and at rummy. He was a talented Wii bowler (though Madeline was the better player) and an ace at bean bag. He made custom smiley-face boxes for family and friends and won the family bean bag trophy many times.

He liked to draw cartoons, tell stories about his youth in Brunswick, root for New England sports teams, color vibrant pictures and count his change. In his younger years he was often the life of the party, was frequently described as “quite a character” and was known as “Uncle Buggy” to his Dobransky nieces and nephews.

During his final months, Leo was part of the Coastal Shores community at Brunswick Landing. His daughters wish to thank the entire Coastal Shores staff along with Chaplain Doug Cotta and Jaclyn Lingley of Constellation Hospice for their loving care and comfort.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, brothers Raymond, Edward, Frank, Albert and Conrad, sisters Violet and Rita and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by daughters Sharon Coulton and husband Peter, Dianne Smith and husband Brian, Sandra Kevlik, Karen Beaudoin and wife Margo Batchelder; grandchildren Zachary Smith and wife Jackie, Kasey Smith, Corinna Coulton and Jan Kevlik; sister-in-law Ginger Weis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Brunswick. Following interment, a reception will be held at St. Charles Church in Brunswick. Masks are requested for unvaccinated attendees.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

are appreciated

Guest Book