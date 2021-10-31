TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Kristin Applin Schoepf, 68, of Tarpon Springs, Fla., passed away on Oct. 25, 2021.

Kristin held positions in the library, insurance, and banking industries in Maine, New Hampshire, and Florida. She was a loving and caring lady who loved her children more than anything, and she will be greatly missed.

Survived by husband, Bill; daughter, Kelly Applin Tillotson, son, John Ryan Applin; brother, Maurice Morang, sister, Susan Morang.

