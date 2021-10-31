SCARBOROUGH – Jean M. Farrell, 85, of Scarborough, died on Oct. 24, 2021.

She was born on May 23, 1936 to the late Thomas and Margaret Ruth (O’Malley) Moran.

Jean is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Raymond J. Farrell.

Jean is survived by her three children, Michael J. Farrell and Melissa Riordan, of Rockledge, Fla., Mary and Steven Cooper of Parker, Colo. and Patricia and Thomas McLeish of Norfolk, Mass. She leaves six grandchildren, John and Erin Farrell, Daniel and Jack Cooper, and Thomas and Annie McLeish. Jean is also survived by her brother, Robert and Jean Moran of Windsor Locks, Conn. She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Jean’s memorial page, or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Greater Portland Boys and Girls Club of America

P.O. Box 7830

Portland, ME 04112

