George Joseph Bernier Jr. 1936 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Heaven gained a warrior today, George passed on to the next step in his journey, and I am sure after a short rest, he will take up his job of guardian angel, as being a protector was his superpower during his time here. George was born Aug. 19, 1936, to George Sr. and Jeanette Bernier in Nashua, New Hampshire. He grew up in Brunswick and spoke often of the changes he saw. He joined the Marines at 17 and served in Korea as well as playing football for the Marine’s team, his prowess as a tight end earned him the nickname “Sticky Fingers Bernier” he was a lifelong football fan rooting for the Patriots every season as well as being a diehard Red Socks supporter. After his tour of duty was over, he returned to Maine and lived in Augusta completing his education and starting a family. Sheila and Scott were born there and as they grew, he coached football, swimming and played softball while working at Bates Mill as an office manager and the Augusta Civic Center as security during events. George moved back to Brunswick when he started working for BIW as a pipefitter he soon moved on to different positions finishing his time there working in the new consolidated warehouse as a materials clerk. George had a long career at BIW working until he was 72 and would have worked longer except for being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and having to retire. He taught racketball at Merrymeeting Fitness where he met Gail, they married in 1983, moved to Bowdoin where he became a gentleman farmer … of sorts. He loved having the animals follow him around like the pets they were. Anthony was born in September 1987 creating a new era of joy for all. George was diagnosed with M.S. in his 40s and fought the disease for over 40 years, a fight the family fought beside him, especially Anthony. A fighter up to the end he passed peacefully with family at home. The family would like to extend the greatest appreciation for Chan’s nurses and CNA’s who guided us through the Hospice process. They were so kind, compassionate, and supportive. George is survived by his spouse, Gail, children, Sheila, Scott and Anthony. Grandchildren, Jesse, Amanda, Scott, and Lexi; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Archer who is due to join us soon. As well as Carol his first wife and mother of Sheila and Scott. A celebration of life will be Nov. 7 at 3 Garden Drive in Topsham starting at 1 p.m. Bring a story or memory to share and celebrate his journey with us. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers please donate to the MS society, Brunswick SPCA or a charity of your choice.

