UNITY – Richard R. Galipeau, 70, of Hunter Road passed away Saturday Oct. 30, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I., Feb. 19, 1951, the son of Roland and Beatrice Aubin Galipeau. He attended local Rhode Island Schools and graduated from Woonsocket High School. Richard served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. After his service to his country, he was employed as an Electric Boat Rigger, AAA mechanic and truck driver and most recently owned and operated D & D Dirtwork Excavation. Richard was a member of the DAV Chapter 19, a member of T.W. Basemore Masons, Past Master of Harmony Lodge #9, and current member of Saco Masonic Lodge # 9 AF & AM. Richard was a registered Maine Guide. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, fixing vehicles, cutting wood, and anything to do with the outdoors. He is survived by two sons, Jason Galipeau of Lyman and companion Nikki Boothby, and Justin Galipeau of Saco and wife Kelsey, a daughter Melissa Somers of Waterford, Conn., and husband Robert, a companion, Charlene Balser of Unity and her daughter, Jodie, a brother, Robert Galipeau of Woonsocket, R.I., and wife Costte, and a sister, Linda Breadmore of Mass., eight grandchildren, Khaylin, Orion, Ashley, Kyan, Nikolai, Eliza, Liberty and Charlie, and was predeceased by two brothers, Norman and Paul Galipeau and a sister Gloria Lewis. Visiting hours are to be held Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco. Saco Masonic lodge will provide a Masonic Funeral Ritual prior to the memorial service. A 3:00 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. A committal service will be held Monday November 8, 2021 11 a.m., at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale. Services will conclude with USMC Military honors. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital of Children51 Blossom St.Boston, MA 02114

