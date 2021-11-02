BRIDGTON – Sandra Joan Collins, 86, of Bridgton, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, of complications of lymphatic cancer and a metastasized brain tumor. She was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Rising Sun, Pa., to Frederick and Agnes (DeSordi) Yost, and was raised in Bethlehem, Pa. A retired registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing, she provided community and home health care in western and southern Maine for many years.She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol A. and Kenneth L. Weir of Blue Bell, Pa.; her husband of more than 57 years, D. Stephen of Bridgton; daughter, Sarah E. of Portland, and daughter and son-in-law, Caroline R. and Warren W. Siecke and granddaughters India S. and Celeste C. Siecke, all of Exeter, N.H.A memorial service will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road, Bridgton, at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home, Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.A complete obituary will be published in the Nov. 7 Maine Sunday Telegram.

