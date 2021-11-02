Kathleen Capuano 1948 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Kathleen Capuano, 72, of Brunswick, Maine, died on Oct. 23, 2021 at her home. She was born in Glen Cove, New York, on Nov. 30, 1948, the eldest daughter of John Kenney and Mary Kenney, nee Flynn, of Sea Cliff, New York. Kathleen was a member of Phi Beta Kappa upon graduation from Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, New York. Later, she graduated near the top of her class at Queens College, City University of New York, with a major in Communication. Kathleen finished her education when she graduated with a Master of Arts from Westchester University, Westchester, Pennsylvania with a major in Speech Communication. While attending graduate school she taught part-time at Rutgers University, Temple University, Westchester University, and Rider University. After graduation, Kathleen taught for many years at various colleges including Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood, New York, St. Josephs College Patchogue, New York, Mercer County Community College, West Windsor, New Jersey and Rider University, Lawrenceville, New Jersey. After moving to Maine in 2006, she was an instructor at Southern New Hampshire University, Brunswick Campus until retiring from teaching. One of Kathleen’s passions in life was teaching. She mentored many students in Public Speaking, giving them the confidence and professionalism to deliver material in a manner that would make others pause and listen. As a mother, Kathleen gave her three daughters not only the courage to move forward in life, but to always treat others with kindness, love, and respect. She taught them to view life as she did, with the view that all people are lovely and deserving of a chance to prove themselves. Kathleen was an inspiring woman with an outgoing and friendly personality. She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. Her warmth and love for her family and friends will be forever cherished by those who were lucky to know her. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Jack and Mary Kenney. She is survived by her husband; David Capuano of Brunswick, Maine; her daughter Melissa Capuano of Brunswick, Maine; and her daughter Erin Schiotis of Rockaway, New York as well as her seven brothers and sisters; Joseph Kenney of Glen Head, New York; Sean Kenney of Milford, Delaware; Colleen Connors of Hauppauge, New York; Mary Prounis of Port Jefferson, New York; Sharon Kenney of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Kevin Kenney of Centerreach, New York; and Corrine Kanterman of Brick, New Jersey. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net.

