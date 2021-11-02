CAPE ELIZABETH – Helen Smith Hurd passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2021 at the age of 103. The daughter of Henry Griffin and Isabella Cobb Griffin, Helen was born in South Portland on Sept. 9, 1918.

Graduating from South Portland High School in 1937, Helen was a trailblazer, joining the workforce and many times working in male dominated professions. She was an appraiser for F.O. Bailey in Portland, handling countless estate sales. She was an antiques dealer, owning her own shop in Biddeford (Sandpiper), and loved going to auctions throughout the state of Maine well into her 90s. She also worked as an executive assistant for a northern Maine paper company, loving to tell stories about delivering provisions deep in the Maine woods to lumberjacks, executives and clients. Helen also worked at her family’s business, the Dunscroft Inn in Scarborough, and enjoyed family and local history.

Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Helen knew she loved to have fun. No matter the plan or suggestion, she was always ready to go and was the life of the party. She enjoyed many years living at Pine Point in Scarborough before moving permanently to Peabbles Cove in Cape Elizabeth, after spearheading and supervising the building of her new home well into her 90s. Helen loved the beach, combing for sea glass, watching the wildlife, and entertaining her family and friends. She was an accomplished gardener, using many of the original tools of her grandfather, Daniel P. Cobb, and the skills and techniques he taught her as a young girl.

Helen is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Ruth Pelton, her brother, Henry Griffin; and her husbands Alfred Dumais, Steven Smith and Allen Hurd.

She is survived by her nieces Linda Durie of Sun City, Fla., Rosanne Griffin of Yarmouth, her nephews Lon Pelton and Donald Pelton, both of Windsor, Conn. and Henry Griffin Jr. of Amsterdam, Netherlands; and her stepson, Stephen Smith of Whitefield. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

Helen’s family would like to thank The Landings in Cape Elizabeth for the loving care and attention Helen received.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

Guest Book