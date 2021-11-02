Roland A. Racine B” width=”20″ height=”20″ src=”Images\BreakPoint.png” />1928 – 2021 B” width=”20″ height=”20″ src=”Images\BreakPoint.png” />LISBON FALLS – Roland A. Racine, 93, of Lisbon Falls, died on Oct. 27, 2021. Born in Brunswick May 7, 1928, son of Wildred and Irene (Fluet) Racine. He was educated in Brunswick schools, graduated from Brunswick High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946 in the Asiatic Pacific. On June 29, 1984, he married the love of his life, Gisele. After Roland’s retirement they began a small cleaning business, doing commercial banks and the Sears store in Lewiston. They were inseparable, spending many evenings going to dances, playing on cribbage leagues and volunteering many hours at the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in Auburn. You could spot them daily in Lisbon Falls on their daily power walks. They loved to travel to Canada to visit Gisele’s relatives. He adored her and lovingly cared for her through her seven-year battle with cancer until her death in 2010. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Roland worked at the Verney Mill in Brunswick, the Bates Mill in Lewiston and worked at the International Paper Co (formerly USS Gypsum) in Lisbon Falls until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of the V.F.W. post 9459 in Lisbon, American Legion Post 153 in Auburn, Acme Club in Lewiston, Pastime Club Lewiston and Former 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus of Brunswick. He is survived by his son, Donald Racine and his wife Lynn of Portland, two stepsons, Michael A. Piche and wife Dawn of Little Elm, Texas, Jean L. Piche and his wife Christy of Lisbon Falls and a stepdaughter, Aline L. Strout and husband Robert of Lisbon; seven step-granddaughters, Amanda Plummer and husband Aaron, Amy Waterman and husband Robert, Kasey Perron and husband Justin, Kristen Ferero and husband James, Kelsey Normandeau and husband Andrew, Angel Thiboutot and husband Taylor, and Adrienne Price and husband Bob, two step-grandsons, Ryan F. Strout and Lee Lord and wife Leslie; nine step-great-grandson, Kane Strout, Shawn Lord, Trevor Lord, Braiden Waterman, Griffin Waterman, Michael Strout , Jaxson Ferero, and twins Reid Ferero and Leo Ferero, seven step-great-granddaughters, Chloe Strout, Catherine Strout, Hayleigh Perron, Hannah Perron, Julia Ferero, Libby Ferero and Isabella Price. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Gisele, of 26 years; his parents Wilfred and Irene Racine; two sisters, Aliette Racine Dumas and Antoinette Racine Blouin. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Nov. 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Nov. 3 at St. John The Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick at 9 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

