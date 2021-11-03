Over $18,000, that’s how much my husband and I paid last year to get childcare for our two daughters, even with one in school. And, that’s not accounting for any of the other costs of having children: food, clothing, doctors’ appointments, trips to soccer practice. My husband and I both have good, steady jobs, but we still stress about these expenses.

For many parents out there, the cost of childcare is prohibitive, especially in communities with a shortage. I love my career, but without childcare, it wouldn’t be possible and I’d be the one at home. During last year’s COVID lockdown, we paid for two months of daycare that we didn’t receive just so that our daughters didn’t lose their spots.

The expanded child tax credit has been a major relief for us. With the way COVID has been spreading throughout our daughter’s school and our community, we never know when our daughters may be sent home, necessitating sudden childcare expenses. The child tax credit has really eased the burden of budgeting for these emergency expenses.

Congress is now talking about extending these monthly payments through next year. I think this is a great idea, though I hope they extend it longer. Raising two kids means our expenses are daily, so a monthly – rather than yearly – tax credit is so much more helpful to our family. Congress should follow through on its commitment to helping families like ours by passing President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Lindsey Clancy

Kennebunk

