Let’s take another survey

To the editor,

It’s time to be pragmatic and take another survey. In the Oct. 22 Kennebunk Post, RSU 21 was recognized for being among the best in Maine based on a survey of data collected back in 2018 by U.S. News and World Report. An accolade that is well deserved and cause for a brief victory lap where we should no doubt praise our teachers for their high expectations and standards to make sure our kids attain high test scores.

In light of this honorable mention on the national level, we might consider another valuable survey: Why are so many parents choosing to take their kids out of the RSU 21 district? In the last year, parents have left RSU 21 in favor of home, private and other district schooling options.

Last year our school board and RSU 21 administration approved $50K for a marketing campaign to entice new families into our district, but very little has been focused on understanding why families are choosing to leave. Some families with multiple kids spanning all grade levels.

Why are parents choosing to pull their kids from RSU 21 where they still pay taxes for the public education and even bear an additional financial burden to seek that alternative education? RSU 21 is positioning itself as the pinnacle of high standards and winning accolades in national news so it seems astonishing to hear that parents are actively pursuing avenues in order to exit RSU 21.

We need to understand why families are leaving the RSU. Might it be the current culture of policies and procedures being imposed?

James McMann

Kennebunkport

