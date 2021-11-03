The Seacoast Garden Club of Kennebunkport recently received numerous awards for activities the club pursued during the past year, including the Club of Distinction award for “accomplishments in all areas of garden club activities.”

Because of its work designing and maintaining seven area gardens, the club also garnered the Kathleen Marty Award for Civic Development. The beds tended by members are located at the monument in Kennebunkport’s Dock Square, Community House on Temple Street, Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, Kennebunkport post office and the Oaks Neck peninsula overlooking the ocean at the intersection of Gooch’s and Middle Beaches.

Kennebunk garden locations tended by club members include town hall, along with the Faerie Garden and “Touch and Sniff” garden at the Kennebunk Free Library.

“Traditionally, during the school year we work with students at Sea Road School in Kennebunk,” said club member Delta Fuller, in an Oct. 28 news release. “But because of COVID restrictions during 2020, the club met students outside at the faerie garden behind the Kennebunk Free Library for weeding, deadheading and floral discussions. For this, the club received a Certificate of Recognition for work with youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The club was also recognized for members’ assistance at the Habitat for Humanity REstore in Kennebunk and for planting and weeding raised garden beds at Habitat homes in the area.

The Stephanie Ann Smith Award for “active garden therapy” was another recognition for the Seacoast Garden Club. Every December club members make and decorate boxwood Christmas trees and each May they create floral May baskets, all of which are then distributed to local health facilities, homebound residents and libraries. Additionally, several members plant and maintain window boxes at the Center (formerly known as the Senior Center) in Kennebunk. These activities are considered active garden therapy, which clinched the award for the club.

Finally, the club won second place in the 2020 yearbook awards “for clubs with memberships of 70-99.” The club’s 42-page booklet lists meeting dates, monthly programs, members’ names and addresses along with other key garden club information and photos.

“We were thrilled to win such recognition, especially for activities we pursued last year when so many events were canceled due to the COVID quarantine,” said Judith Phillip, co-president of the Seacoast Garden Club, in an email

Co-President Claire Julian, in the news release, wrote “And we now looking forward to continuing these wonderful projects and activities that add such color and vibrancy to our towns.”

The Seacoast Garden Club draws members from Kennebunkport, Kennebunk and surrounding towns. After a year’s hiatus during the pandemic, the club plans to resume monthly meetings for the remainder of 2021 through June 2022. Those interested in more information about or joining should contact membership chairmen Diane Israelson ([email protected]) and Susan Joakim ([email protected]).

Vets Day 5K benefits Honor Flight Maine

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its eighth annual Veterans Day 5K on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The run-walk begins at 10 a.m. It starts and ends at the Wells Elks Lodge, 356 Bald Hill Road in Wells. Proceeds from the event benefit Honor Flight Maine. Sevigney-Lyons Insurance Agency is the primary event sponsor and People’s United Bank is the Gold sponsor.

The cost for adults is $20 in advance and $25 after Nov. 11; students, age 11 to 17 are $15 in advance and $20 after Nov. 11; and there’s no charge for children 10 and younger.

The first 100 registrants will receive a free long-sleeve T-shirt. The Wells Elks will have food and beverage for sale after the race. Participants are asked to bring identification.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Overall (male/female), Under 20 (male/female), 20-29 (male/female), 30-39 (male/female), 40-49 (male/female), 50-59 (male/female), 60-69 (male/female) and 70-plus (male/female).

For registration information, visit www.wellschamber.org, call 207-646-2451 or register online at RunSignUp.com/Race/ME/Wells/VD5k.

Historical society rebuilding the past

The Arundel Historical Society has been working on the Burnham farmhouse to rebuild and restore it to its 1790s vintage. The building is a center chimney cape with a two-story addition. It was relocated to the society’s North Chapel Common site in 2012. The sills, joists and sub-

floor of the main house and the el were replaced in 2018-20 with money raised through historical society events and other fundraisers, as well as generous donations from our supporters.

The roof and colonial trim along the eaves and gable ends were replaced this August with the materials and labor donated by Weirs Motors and Zuke Roofing.

“We are enormously grateful for those donations as well as the expertise and professionalism on the part of Bob Zuke and his crew, including Roger Laflamme,” said Jake Hawkins, president of the historical society, in an Oct. 27 email. “As we get into fall, the Arundel Historical Society will host a few events and we ask for your support so we can continue our efforts.”

On Election Day, Nov. 2, the society will continue its bake sale tradition at town hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, the historical society will participate the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel Chamber of Commerce’s Pajama Shopping Day. The society will set has a bake sale, plant sale and White Elephant sale from 8 a.m. to noon at Weirs Motors, located on Route 1 in Arundel. Crafters will also be in attendance. Reindeer Games raffle tickets will be sold at the events.

York County Audubon presents ‘Partnering With Beavers to Heal the Planet’

The consequences of losing beavers were profound: streams eroded, wetlands dried up, and species from salmon to swans and other birds lost vital habitat. Today, a growing coalition of “Beaver Believers” — including scientists, ranchers, and passionate citizens — recognizes that ecosystems with beavers are far healthier, for humans and non-humans than those without them.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, York County Audubon will present a Zoom program, “Partnering With Beavers to Heal the Planet” with Ben Goldfarb. The program will begin at 7 p.m. There’s no charge to participate, but advance registration is required. To register, visit yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

Goldfarb is an award-winning environmental journalist and speaker. His recent book “Eager: The Surprising Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” reveals that the modern idea of what a healthy landscape looks like and how it functions is wrong, distorted by the fur trade that once trapped out millions of beavers from North America’s lakes and rivers.

Goldfarb will illustrate the history of the world-changing species and demonstrate how beavers can help fight drought, flooding, wildfire and climate change. His discussion will reveal the benefits to birds and wildlife that are possible when we coexist with this important if sometimes challenging species.

Goldfarb is the winner of the 2019 PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and “Eager” was named one of the best books of 2018 by the Washington Post. His writing has appeared in numerous publications including The Atlantic, Science, National Geographic, The New York Times, Audubon Magazine and many others.

Auction offers homemade holiday food

First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk is holding an auction from through Nov. 13. Guests will find all kinds of foods for festive dinners, pies, snacks and desserts.

Patrons can sign in and order a takeout Mexican meal for four, chocolate sauce, homemade jam and chocolate chip cookies. Some choices will go to the highest bidder. Others are offered multiple times, like the takeout turkey pie with cranberry sauce — 16 available with an early-bid discount.

To view available items, visit https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/2021-fall-food-auction-27273 or visit www.uukennebunk.org.

York County GOP schedules meeting

The York County Republican Committee monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the auditorium on the second floor of Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Guest speaker will be James Cohen, former mayor of Portland and Verrill Dana Law partner. Cohen was named Maine Energy Law Lawyer of the Year in 2020 by Best Lawyers in America. He will discuss and answer questions regarding proposed legislation for state government takeover of CMP.

For more information or to be added to committee email list, email [email protected] or call 207-468-2395.

