Richard “Dick” H. Elwell 1937 – 2021 ARROWSIC – Richard “Dick” H. Elwell, 83, of Whitmore’s Landing Road died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was born in Freeport on Nov. 29, 1937, a son of Royce Edrick and Ethel Hazel (Vaughan) Elwell. He moved to Arrowsic in 1952 at the age of 15 and was believed to be one of the longest residents of the town. He attended the one room schoolhouse in Arrowsic and Morse High School. He married Elaine McCrater in 1958 and had three boys, Mike, Bob, and Allen. He began his long work career with the state of Maine during the construction of the northern portion of interstate 95 above Bangor for 10 years. He was also employed at BIW, for Bill Whorf and Jack Shaw and Sons. After retiring from BIW he started his own construction business, “Elwell construction”. Dick was truly a jack of all trades, from operating heavy equipment where he was known to be one of the areas most skilled bulldozer operators, to carpentry, masonry, plumbing, tree cutting and so much more. He was a long-time member of the Arrowsic road community and plowed many driveways and roads in town for years. He always took special care to keep the roads safe for school buses so all the Arrowsic and Georgetown children could get to school safely. He built his own home where he resided until his passing. He was well known for his strong work ethic and his willingness to help his friends and neighbors with any task, day, or night. It’s not often you find skilled labor that is cheap, but that was him. Always under charging if he charged at all. His motto was, “if you’re going to do a job, do it right and work hard until the job is done” He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons. Other hobbies included beekeeping, gardening and raising livestock such as pigs and sheep. He also loved tending to his chickens daily. He is survived by his partner for over 30 years, Barbara Lakin of Arrowsic; three sons, Mike Elwell and his wife Sam of Bath, Bob Elwell, and his wife Norma of Arrowsic and Allen Elwell and his wife Maryanne of Arrowsic; and a sister, Faith Bregandi; five grandchildren, Jessica Elwell and husband Jovan Mercer of Canada, Mathew Elwell and wife Ariel of Portland, Brian Elwell, and wife Jennifer of Arrowsic, Shawn Elwell and Partner Sophie Harrigan of Bath, Nathan Elwell and wife Sonya of Freeport, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Theo, Fern, Mackenzie, Madison, Harper and Avery; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Royce E. Elwell and Ethel H. (Vaughan) Elwell; two brothers, Ronald Elwell and Averil Elwell. Visiting hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Area Food Bank P.O. Box 65 Bath, ME 04530

