WINDHAM – Pamela Sue (Sikora) Vacchiano sadly passed away on October 27, 2021, with her husband, Jon Vacchiano, lovingly by her side.Jon and the children would like to invite family and friends for a celebration of Pam’s life on November 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at The Little Meetinghouse, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, Maine. For a complete obituary, to sign Sue’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com

Guest Book