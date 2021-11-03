PORTLAND – Thomas A. Brogan, 80, of Portland, Maine, died surrounded by family after a brief illness on Oct. 29, 2021, at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth, Maine. Tom was born Dec. 19, 1940, in Portland, Maine, to the late Thomas A. and Madeline A. (DiSanto) Brogan.Tom grew up in the East Deering section of Portland and was a graduate of Cheverus High School. He was a trumpet player who while in high school joined the musicians union and played with Chandlers’s Band and other local bands. Tom was a professional salesman, making a living primarily in the insurance industry. He was also a small business owner on a few occasions. Like his contemporaries, Tom worked hard to support his family, whether working for others or staking a claim on his own. Tom possessed a warm and engaging personality, and all who met him were immediately made to feel at ease. He could regale anyone with his gift of storytelling, be it about tales growing up in East Deering, music, golf, or adventures involving his vast network of friends. Like most Mainers, Tom loved the Red Sox. His favorite football team was the New York Giants. He was also an avid golfer, and you’d find him on the links as often as possible. His last golf outing was this past summer with his son-in-law, Chris and grandson, Nate. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Helene, when after many years of friendship, they married on June 21, 1993. Together they enjoyed golfing in Florida and locally at the Riverside Golf course. Family outings, playing games at the Italian Heritage Center and attending his grandchildren events were important to Tom.Also surviving Tom are his children, Kelly Brogan, Maureen Dealaman, Michael Brogan, Mark Brogan and Lori Brogan-Langley; stepchildren, Ray O’Brien and Shawn O’Brien; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Tom was predeceased by his eldest son, Tommy Brogan.Tom’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to all the wonderful people who shared in the care of Tom and his family at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth. Also to Tom’s primary care physician Dr. William Wadland, M.D., a special thank you.Tom never wished to be the center of attention. Accordingly, there will be no services.

