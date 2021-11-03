SCARBOROUGH – Roger W. Hutchins, 79, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.He was born in Litchfield, on May 8, 1942, to Roger and Martha (Huntington) Hutchins.After he graduated from South Portland High School, he started working at Herman Shoe. He eventually retired from Nissan Bakery, where he worked for thirty years. He was a lifelong member of the Eagles and Elks Clubs. He was an avid fan of many teams, but he was always best known for his love of the Yankees. He enjoyed a good game of cribbage, and he was happiest spending time with his friends and family.Roger is survived by his sister, Sheila Reed; by his brother, Gary Hutchins; by his five children, Todd (Carrie) Hutchins, Michelle (John) Riggle, Monique (James) Walker, Debbie (Bill) Bonnvie, and Diana Dufour; by his grandchildren, Alison, Gretchen, Marissa, William, Trinity, Gabriel, Lilly, Noelle, Billy, Brittany, and Gwendolyn; by his great-grandchildren Logan, Ethan, and Nicole; and by many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 33 years, Cathy Hutchins; by his parents, Roger and Martha Hutchins; and by his sister, Cheryl Wagnis.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in thanks for the wonderful care they provided to both Roger and Cathy at the end of their lives.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous