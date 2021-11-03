Paul G. James 1946 – 2021 DRESDEN – Paul G. James, 75, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Glenridge Long Term Care in Augusta. Paul was born in Dresden on June 13, 1946 to Jean Josephine (McIntyre) James. Paul was employed by Bath Iron Works for 41 years. He was a jack of all trades, building the family home, and answering the call of friends and family in need, day or night. Paul’s greatest passion in life was his family, especially his grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than spending time with them. Paul was the embodiment of a loving and loyal family man, and poured his life into his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. Paul was known and loved by many, and had many acquaintances. A beloved few were given the title “friend”, but once you had it, it was yours for life! One friend that Paul could always count on in a time of need, in the role of big brother to our girls, or for a helping hand was Ernie French. Paul had a love of all things racing, watching NASCAR or going to Wiscasset Speedway was often a highlight of his week. He was predeceased by his dearest mother whom he deeply loved, Jean James; and sisters, Diana McIntire, Patricia Luce, and Susan Curtis. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Melissa (Hatfield) James of Dresden; two daughters, Bobbi-Jo Bernier and her husband Joel of West Gardiner and Beth Jones and her husband Josh of Dresden; along with his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Alex Beloff, Nick Sinclair and daughter Madelyn, Elijah, Josiah & Shoshannah Jones, Audreigh, Johnmark, Jeremiah, & Jackman Morris, Ivy Larrabee and family, Casey Bernier and family, and Brodie Bernier; siblings, Jackie Cloutier and husband Joe of Greene, John James and wife Cheri of West Gardiner, David James and wife Rhonda of Dresden, Ronnie James of Gardiner; along with many nieces and nephews. Paul’s family wishes to thank the staff at Glenridge for their exceptional and compassionate care. At Paul’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

Guest Book