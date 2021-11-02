Donald J. Meyer 1936 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Donald J. Meyer, affectionately known as “The Don”, passed away Oct. 21, 2021 at the Brentwood Center for Health in Yarmouth. He was born in Madison, Wisc., son of Milton and Margaret (Harkins) Meyer. Don spent his youth in Wisconsin, cultivating a love of bratwurst, cheese and the Green Bay Packers. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering after high school. In 1957, Donald lived in Inglewood, Calif., worked for the Boeing Co. and drove a 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Friends introduced him to a dark-haired beauty named Sandra Weatherbee and, despite an early cooking misadventure, they were soon engaged to be married. On an early date, Don invited Sandra to a home-cooked turkey dinner that almost blew her away. Though Don was an experienced cook, the gas stove malfunctioned. Neighbors were alarmed by a loud BOOM, and rushed to Don’s apartment, finding the only casualty to be the oven door that had blown open. On the night of their engagement they saw Louis Armstrong and they married on Nov. 2, 1957. Don worked in the modular construction industry before entering into the shipbuilding industry. He worked at the Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, rising from a draftsman to purchasing manager. Don also owned laundromats in Bath and Brunswick, and proudly served as a city councilman in Bath, raising money for the old Morse High School extension. The family moved to Wisconsin in the 1980’s where Don was Vice President of Purchasing & Materials Management at Marinette Marine. Returning to Maine in the early 90s, Don again worked for the BIW until he retired to a life of antique collecting, Cadillac restoration and developing software for local businesses. He was a tinkerer and craftsman, his basement workshop always a-clutter with tools and projects. Don is survived by his wife Sandra of Brunswick; daughter Darlene Justesen and her husband Perry of Westford, Mass., son Kevin Meyer of Brunswick, daughter Stacy Meyer of Belfast, and daughter Kendra Steel and her husband Stephen Spaulding of Woolwich. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Meyer of Palos Verdes, Calif. and sister Margaret Anne Roberts of Morrison, Colo.; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father Milton, his mother Margaret, his stepfather Richard Hingis and his sister Mary Rabenold. Donald’s body could no longer do what his mind and heart directed after a long series of life’s hurdles — cancer, diabetes, a broken hip, two strokes, and finally a broken back — so, he made peace with God and Christ, worked through his life and the people in it he loved, and slept. At the end there was just love. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com Memorial donations may be made to: Williams Syndrome Association 570 Kirts Blvd Ste 223 Troy, MI 48084 or follow Don’s example and do something nice for someone in need

