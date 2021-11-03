CASTLETON, N.Y. – Gloria W. Dobson, 92, passed away on Oct.r 30, 2021, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Oct. 7, 1929, the daughter of the late Anthony, Sr. and Mildred (Miller) Wedge.She graduated from Westbrook High School in Westbrook in 1947. She attended many high school reunions through to the 70th reunion. Gloria worked in retail as a sales clerk at Peter Harris Clothes, Carl Co. and J.C. Penney. She was known for her infectious smile and laughter. A favorite expression was, “smile and the sun will come out.” She was the very heart of her family. Her love knew no bounds as proven by her donation of a kidney to her daughter. She enjoyed being a fitness member with Columbia Physical Therapy and had many friends there. She enjoyed summer visits to Ocean City, N.J., with family and annual summer vacations in Maine.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony Jr. and Norman Wedge. Gloria is held in loving memory by her husband, Richard A. Dobson. They were married in Windham, on May 28, 1960.She is also survived by her sons, Mark (Christine), Rick (Joan); her daughter, Suzanne; grandchildren, Ricky, Ryan, and Leah; sisters-in-law, Ann and Shirley Wedge and Judy Wood (Ernie); brother-in-law, Douglas Dobson (Barbara) and many cherished nieces and nephews.A private family celebration of her life will be held at their convenience. There are no calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.NewComerAlbany.com.

