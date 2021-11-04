Public comment sought in search for new SAD 6 superintendent

Maine School Management Association, which is overseeing the search for the next superintendent in School Administrative District 6, will hear public comment during an in-person forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the cafeteria at Bonny Eagle Middle School, 92 Sokokis Trail, Buxton.

The forum is being held following an announcement that Superintendent Paul Penna is retiring in June.

Eileen King of the management association will facilitate the meeting. For more information, King can be reached by emailing eki[email protected]

The district includes the towns of Buxton, Hollis and Limington.

Thanksgiving meal

A free, drive-thru turkey luncheon will be available for local seniors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

The meal will be delivered to residents’ vehicles. For reservations, call Buxton Recreation Department at 929-8381.

Rabies clinic

A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats is set for 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road.

The cost is $8 per vaccination, cash only. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. For faster service and a three-year vaccination, bring your pet’s current vaccination certificate.

Hollis Animal Clinic, the towns of Buxton and Hollis and Vacationland Dog Club are sponsoring the clinic. For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Nov. 1, 1961, that the Buxton Square 4-H Club had recently met with its leaders, Mr. and Mrs. Wilmot Lewis.

