GRAY – Katherine Murray, 72, died on Nov. 4, 2021 from lung cancer. Despite not having smoked for over forty years, American Tobacco companies have claimed another life.Katherine was born Dec. 4, 1948 to Col. Robert McCabe and Ludmilla Efremi McCabe at the West Point Military Academy Hospital where her father was teaching cadets Russian.Growing up in a military family, Katherine said that she moved 16 times by the time she was 17 as her father was assigned to various commands in the US and in Europe. She often kidded her husband, Steve, that she had served more time in the Army then he did. She made two Atlantic crossings on troop ships where she recalled that it seemed like she and her father were the only two who were not seasick. She lived in Italy, Germany and in Ankarra, Turkey where she witnessed a coup d’etat take place, with rebel forces tanks firing at government units while she watched from the roof of her family’s apartment building.Kathy first came to Maine at the age of 16 when she flew to Maine on her own for a college admisions interview at Bates College. Arriving at the L/A airport, she took a taxi into Lewiston. Her first impression of the area made her want to turn around and go home to Mclean Va. However, following her interview, she was snowed in and had to stay the weekend. She had such a fabulous time and was so well taken care of that she chose to attend Bates and never left Maine again. After graduating from Bates, Kathy worked 36 years for the State of Maine. Starting at the Department of Labor and retiring from the Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation as the Region I Adult Mental Health Finance Director. Kathy was well respected by both her co-workers and agency leaders for her contracting knowledge, rules setting and her fairness and integrity. In 2003 she was selected as employee of the year.Kathy met her husband, Stephen Griffin, while both were employed by the Department of Labor but they didn’t connect until Steve asked her to be crew on his Hobie Cat at a regatta at Old Orchard Beach. The day turned out to be cold, rainy, foggy and miserable. Steve thought it did not look like it was going to work out but was surprised by how much Kathy enjoyed the event and enjoyed the sailing. From that day forward they were a couple for 40 years. Kathy and Steve married at Steve’s family camp at Ellis Pond in 1984 and spent the next 37 summers at the pond sailing and enjoying many happy evenings watching the most beautiful sunsets with family and friends.Kathy was a sharp dresser and always cared that she looked her best. Steve wondered how she accomplished it on a state worker’s salary. He later found out that the day she was born her Russian grandmother came to America to live with her family and was tasked with being Kathy’s caregiver. Her grandmother, also a Katherine, had made her living in Persia as a tailor and seamstress and taught Kathy at an early age to learn to make her own clothing. Design knowledge and knowing how pieces fit together carried over to helping Steve renovate and build additions to the old decrepit house they lived in in Gray and turning it into an attractive, comfortable home Kathy also liked having a sharp, sporty car. This included some old and unreliable Triumps, an Austin-Healey 3000 and a powerful Mustang among others; she gradually worked her way in to a 350Z with her last car being a Tesla Model 3. She drove many miles for work and declared that she should have something that was at least fun to drive.During the 37 years Kathy lived in Gray despite working full time and raising two boys, she thought it was important to do her civic duty and take part in public life. She served two terms on the School Board, worked regularly at the polls during elections, and chaired a town committee tasked with reviewing the ordinance governing town gravel pits.Kathy acquired her love of travel while growing up and traveling extensively in Europe with her family while her father was stationed overseas. She credited her early travel experiences with giving her an appreciation of other people and cultures that she wouldn’t have had otherwise. She and Steve, often with their sons, made yearly road trips traveling throughout the US and Canada eventually visiting every state except Utah and Nevada and all but three Canadian Provinces. On retiring she resumed overseas travel that included Rio de Janeiro, Spain ,Portugal, Istanbul, London and other destinations. She was still dreaming of and planning future travels up to the very end of her life.Katherine is survived by her husband Steve; sons Fletcher Griffin of Ft. Bragg, N.C., Zachary Griffin of New Gloucester; and brother Robert McCabe of Baltimore.On behalf of Katherine, Steve would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice of Southern Maine staff who attended her in her final weeks. Their compassionate, kind and gentle care was appreciated immeasurably.Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Gathering on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 2 – 4 pm at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103.﻿To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Kathy’s online memorial. In lieu of flowers,memorial donationsmay be made to:Hospice of Southern Maine390 US-1Scarborough, ME 04074 or:New England Cancer Specialists51 US Route 1 Suite 1Scarborough, ME 04074

