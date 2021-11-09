PORTLAND – Richard “Mouse” Lee, 71, of Portland, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at home.

He was born on June 26, 1950, the son of John and Shirley (Batchelder) Lee.

The youngest of three sons, he enjoyed a wonderful childhood growing up on Munjoy Hill and graduated from Portland High School. He served honorably in Vietnam and returned home to become a self-employed, and coveted painter.

Mouse was a true “1 of 1”, fiercely original, loyal, loving, independent, and immune to pressure. He loved music, children, underdogs, leisure, and justice. A few of his favorite things were grabbing a bite with his son Joe, being mistaken for Jackson Browne, playing softball and pool (where he added to his collection of nicknames as “Shot Maker”), and most recently golf, where he was a member at Riverside Golf Course and carried many a team to victory.

Richard was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his life partner MaryJeanne Sacco; son Joseph Kosnow; brothers John “Slim” Lee and wife Cheryl, Robert “Fang” Lee and wife Cathy Clark; stepchildren Laurie and Anthony Sacco; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Kathy Lee; and a wealth of adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway in South Portland on Friday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

To view Richard’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

may be made to:

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351

