Janice Carolyn (Sedgley) O’Reilly 1939 – 2021 ORLANDO, Fla. – Janice Carolyn (Sedgley) O’Reilly, 82, of Orlando, Fla. passed on July 20, 2021. Mrs. O’Reilly was born and raised in Bowdoinham on Jan. 8, 1939 to the late Pearl Bragg Sedgley Berry and Eldin Guy Sedley. She is preceded in death by her loving ex-husband, John O’Reilly; and sibling, Spear Sedgley. Mrs. O’Reilly is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann O’Reilly Walker; as well as siblings Donna Sedgley Aftousmis of Palm Bay, Fla., David and wife Audrey Sedgley of Gainesville, Ga. Mrs. O’Reilly will be interred in a beautifully decorated Nitch, located at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral in Orlando, Fla.

