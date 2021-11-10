AUGUSTA – Annie Louise Palmer, 92, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021. She was born on Oct. 20, 1929 in South Gardiner to William M. and Agnes (Swanson) Brown. Annie graduated from Fryeburg Academy.

After marrying Byron E. Palmer, Annie became a homemaker, mother, and eventually a grandmother. And always a saint! She had many hobbies including bingo, traveling, crossword puzzles, knitting and crocheting.

Annie was predeceased by her husband, Byron and her son, Steven E. Palmer. She is survived by her sons Leroy E. Palmer of Portland, Lester (Maria) Palmer of Lewiston, and Ernest C. Palmer of Richmond; grandchildren Evan B. Palmer of Auburn, Elliot C. Palmer and Allison A. Palmer of Richmond.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Beacon Hospice

5 Community Dr. Suite A

August, ME 04330

